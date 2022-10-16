Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Short Interest Down 23.0% in September

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Altitude Acquisition stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07. Altitude Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 252,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

