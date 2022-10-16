Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives $62.33 Average PT from Analysts

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Amadeus IT Group from €68.00 ($69.39) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amadeus IT Group from €74.00 ($75.51) to €69.00 ($70.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amadeus IT Group from €61.00 ($62.24) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Amadeus IT Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of -143.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.55. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $42.98 and a 52-week high of $74.69.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

