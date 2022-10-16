AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Short Interest Update

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the September 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

AmBase Price Performance

AmBase stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. AmBase has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.43.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About AmBase

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida.

