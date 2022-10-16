AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for AMC Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, October 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.75.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.71. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.95.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity at AMC Entertainment

In related news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,197.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 5,340.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

