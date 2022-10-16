American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,692,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $50.71 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

