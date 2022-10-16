Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,786 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.0% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.0% during the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 236,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after acquiring an additional 45,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.91. The company has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

