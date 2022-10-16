Analysts Offer Predictions for Entegris, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Entegris in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. Entegris has a 52-week low of $70.98 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average of $101.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,801,000 after acquiring an additional 40,104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 5.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Entegris by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

