Analysts Offer Predictions for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Establishment Labs in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Establishment Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Establishment Labs’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.48). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 129.28% and a negative net margin of 49.94%. The business had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.80 million.
Establishment Labs Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $55.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.11. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $93.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JW Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 0.8% during the first quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,638,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 836,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 2,021.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 399,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.
Establishment Labs Company Profile
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.
