Analysts Offer Predictions for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Establishment Labs in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Establishment Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Establishment Labs’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.48). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 129.28% and a negative net margin of 49.94%. The business had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.80 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $55.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.11. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $93.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JW Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 0.8% during the first quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,638,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 836,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 2,021.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 399,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

