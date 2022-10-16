Analysts Offer Predictions for Masimo Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Masimo in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Masimo Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $132.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Masimo has a 12-month low of $112.07 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.90.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Masimo by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.