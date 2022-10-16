Analysts Set Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Target Price at $17.63

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

AERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.25 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

AERI opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.23 million, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of -0.04.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

