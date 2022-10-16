Analysts Set Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target at $109.00

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.60.

AXSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7,496.7% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.15.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

