Analysts Set Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Target Price at GBX 642

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 659 ($7.96).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Beazley from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 800 ($9.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Beazley from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($6.95) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.28) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

BEZ stock opened at GBX 600 ($7.25) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 588.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 509.61. The firm has a market cap of £3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 2,222.22. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 365.31 ($4.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 635 ($7.67).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

