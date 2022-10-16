Analysts Set Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT at $47.89

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.89.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

