Analysts Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Target Price at $1,830.88

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,830.88.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,508.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,618.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,475.53. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,895.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

