Analysts Set Expectations for Agiliti, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agiliti in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Agiliti’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agiliti’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $26.34.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.66 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. Agiliti’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

