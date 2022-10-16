Analysts Set Expectations for DexCom, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DexCom in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DexCom’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $83.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

DexCom Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. DexCom has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.94, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

