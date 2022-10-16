Analysts Set Expectations for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $22.65 per share.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.48 by C($0.39). The firm had revenue of C$4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.42 billion.

TSE:OVV opened at C$69.24 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$38.24 and a 12 month high of C$79.28. The firm has a market cap of C$17.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$66.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

