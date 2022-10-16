Analysts Set H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target at $117.00

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HNNMY shares. DNB Markets cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 85 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from SEK 130 to SEK 95 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.24. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

