Analysts Set Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) PT at $220.25

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCHDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.