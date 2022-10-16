Analysts Set NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Price Target at GBX 344.29

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 344.29 ($4.16).

Several brokerages have commented on NWG. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.23) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 380 ($4.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 300 ($3.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Insider Activity at NatWest Group

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total value of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26).

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 228 ($2.75) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 876.92. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a one year high of GBX 276.09 ($3.34). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 249.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 231.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 43.49%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Articles

