Analysts Set Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Price Target at $22.17

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Solo Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of DTC stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $369.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.06 million. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,145,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after buying an additional 517,370 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,654,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Solo Brands by 1,018.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 281,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 256,559 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Solo Brands by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 167,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Solo Brands by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 149,227 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

