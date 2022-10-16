Analysts Set Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) PT at $125.00

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:SONY opened at $64.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Sony Group has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sony Group will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

