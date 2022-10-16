Analysts Set Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target at $62.29

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.29.

TCBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $71.60.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $231.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.39 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.82 per share, for a total transaction of $113,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,311,000 after acquiring an additional 158,815 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,582,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,023,000 after acquiring an additional 70,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 883,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after buying an additional 41,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after buying an additional 108,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.