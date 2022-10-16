Analysts Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Price Target at GBX 3,614.09

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,614.09 ($43.67).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($28.40) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Broderick purchased 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,165 ($26.16) per share, with a total value of £66,573.75 ($80,441.94).

Wizz Air Company Profile

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 1,482 ($17.91) on Thursday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 1,320 ($15.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,970 ($60.05). The company has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,962.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,336.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

