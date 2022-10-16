ApeCoin (APE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.41 Billion

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for $4.50 or 0.00023489 BTC on popular exchanges. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $79.36 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003046 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,238.84 or 0.27385254 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000718 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010696 BTC.
ApeCoin Profile
ApeCoin’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,218,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ApeCoin
