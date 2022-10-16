Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Cut to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.
Argo Blockchain Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of ARBK stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54.
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
