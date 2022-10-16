Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Cut to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of ARBK stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Argo Blockchain by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 392,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in Argo Blockchain by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 86,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Argo Blockchain by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

