Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at CIBC

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aritzia in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a C$57.00 target price on the stock.

ATZ opened at C$49.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.58. The company has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$31.67 and a 12-month high of C$60.64.

In related news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.88, for a total transaction of C$897,512.00.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

