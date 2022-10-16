Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 242 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 9.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 377,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 10.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 124,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at $213,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Trimble Price Performance

Trimble stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $91.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.