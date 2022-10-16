Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 5,183 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 81.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Raymond James began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 294,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,662 over the last ninety days. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLTR opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $27.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

