Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,287 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,928 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $90.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.58.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

