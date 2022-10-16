Arizona State Retirement System Buys 80 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter worth about $65,607,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 39.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,284,000 after acquiring an additional 320,220 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 25.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 223,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after acquiring an additional 218,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,292,000 after acquiring an additional 159,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of IEX stock opened at $197.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.83 and a 200 day moving average of $195.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $240.33.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $796.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.