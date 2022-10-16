Arizona State Retirement System Buys 82 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,181,000 after purchasing an additional 615,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 456,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,059,000 after acquiring an additional 278,342 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,207,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 24,086.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 167,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Down 4.7 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $298.73 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.55.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.67.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.