Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in International Paper by 48.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,701 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in International Paper by 25.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 24.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in International Paper by 1,559.5% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 81,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 76,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $32.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

