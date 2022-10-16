Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

