Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,716,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 5,021.3% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 541,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,780,000 after acquiring an additional 531,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $69,245,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Okta by 79.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,338,000 after purchasing an additional 354,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,423 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.54.

OKTA stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $272.27.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

