Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $202,707,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after buying an additional 1,021,132 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

