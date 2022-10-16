Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 15.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 9.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pool by 6.9% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ POOL opened at $307.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.32 and a 200-day moving average of $373.74. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $300.00 and a 1-year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.80.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

