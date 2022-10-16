Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Argus cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Twilio to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Twilio from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $373.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,039 shares of company stock worth $980,375 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

