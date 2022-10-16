Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 532,359 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in UDR by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,248,000 after buying an additional 90,948 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UDR. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on UDR to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.

UDR stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.44, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

