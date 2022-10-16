Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.23 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 33.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 10,020.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE GRMN opened at $79.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $165.84.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
