Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.13.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 335.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $97.76.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.18 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,392,949. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,205 shares of company stock worth $1,550,645. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

