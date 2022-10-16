Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

ATO stock opened at $98.11 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $88.96 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.73.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $816.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

