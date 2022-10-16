Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 140 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $139.10 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.74%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

