Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 2,263 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,038 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,164,852,000 after purchasing an additional 939,313 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $350,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,348,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $51.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.24. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on STX shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

