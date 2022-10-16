Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 234 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after acquiring an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,752,000 after acquiring an additional 260,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,624,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,024,000 after acquiring an additional 125,518 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Properties Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $73.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day moving average is $96.70. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

