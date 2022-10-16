Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 680 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AES were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in AES by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 191,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at about $897,000. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in AES by 7.0% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 22,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in AES by 23.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 105,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE:AES opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.