Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 71 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $394.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.94. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,253,925. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

