Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 787 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,495 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 254.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,351,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,569,000 after purchasing an additional 969,976 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $58,796,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 145.5% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 836,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,426,000 after buying an additional 495,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $75.78 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.35 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.18. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYV. Benchmark upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

