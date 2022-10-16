Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,882 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 99.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,060,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,319,000 after purchasing an additional 529,349 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.91. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $137.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.48.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

