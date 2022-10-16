Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,725 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,186,000 after buying an additional 1,126,372 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 170,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBRDK. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $122.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $75.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $177.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.